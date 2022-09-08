Easy steps to tie a slim knot tie

It’s a wildly simple thing tying a tie. Hell, it’s right there in the name. But getting it right? It matters.
Pairing the right knot with the right occasion – and shirt collar – is crucial for a well-executed finishing touch.
No, a fist-sized power knot won’t pair with your slim-cut shirt and blazer.
A man of style has more than a single go-to knot. Luckily, the three knots below can handle almost any sartorial situation.
Slime knot step 1
Place the tie around the neck. Make sure the wide end is about 1/3 longer than the narrow end.
Slim knot step 2
Cross the wide end over the narrow end and back around from behind.
Slim Knot Step 3
Loop the wide end back underneath the narrow end.
Slim Knot Step 4
Bring the wide end over the narrow end once more.
Slim Knot Step 5
You'll have to loop now to knot the tie with. Hold the front of the loop you've created with your index finger and thumb, and bring the wide end up behind through the neck loop.
Slim Knot Step 6
Pass the wide end down through the loop in front. To tighten, pull the wide end of the tie downwards and slide the knot up towards your neck.