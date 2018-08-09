Find out 5 easy and fast ways to fight wrinkles in 3-days

There are numerous ways to deal with wrinkles, although these include the use of several over-the-counter beauty products, it is best to opt for time-tested home remedies that are not only effective but also safe and relatively cheaper. Here are a number of them:
- Bananas
Bananas are a readily available and cheap natural anti-aging remedy. It is loaded with skin benefitting nutrients such as potassium, vitamin B, vitamin C and vitamin E that makes it a complete remedy for all skin problems. It helps moisturize dry skin, improves collagen production, skin elasticity and flexibility to provide younger looking skin.
To use banana: Mash 2 ripe bananas into a smooth paste, apply it evenly on a clean face and let it stay for 30 minutes, wash off thoroughly with water and apply moisturizer.
- Honey
Honey stands as a natural remedy for most skin problems. It helps nourish dry skin and keep the skin hydrated by preventing moisture loss. It exfoliates skin to remove dead cells for a younger skin.
To use Honey: Take a teaspoon of pure honey on your palm and apply it on your clean face and let it stay for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.
- Olive Oil
Olive oil is one of the most effective natural oil that fights wrinkles. It is rich in vitamins, minerals and natural fatty acids that nourish the skin because it is readily absorbed by the skin pores. Loaded with vitamins A and E, it functions as a powerful antioxidant and helps in hydrate the skin. Pour a few drops of olive oil in your palm and apply on clean face and neck using soft circular motion. Massage for 5 to 10 minutes before going to bed; wash off with water in the morning.
- Aloe Vera
The benefits of Aloe Vera for the skin are numerous. The Malic acid present in the Aloe Vera gel reduces wrinkles and fine lines. It functions as an effective natural remedy for pimples and acne and reduces excess oil on the skin. Enriched with Zinc, Aloe Vera increases the youthfulness of the skin by shrinking the protein that forms the basis of cell structure and maintains skin elasticity.
To use aloe: Cut off a leaf from the plant and scrape out the gel, apply on clean face, massage for 5 to 10 minutes in soft circular motion. Let it stay for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.
- Lemon Juice
The natural bleaching property of lemon juice makes it a perfect natural remedy for removing sunburn. Being a rich source of citric acid, it helps remove dead skin cells impurities and shrinks open pores to provide a smooth and younger appearance to the skin.
To use lemon: Squeeze out the juice from one lemon and dab on clean face with the help of cotton ball, let it stay for 30 minutes and wash off with water.
Save your skin, pamper your face for a fresher look!