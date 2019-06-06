Here are 8 reasons why women like older men

There are quite a few women who want to spend their lives with much older men.
There is even a special term created for this type of relationship, the May-December romance. Older men may seem more reliable and attractive to women who are ready for deeper commitments and family. Also, because these men are more likely to have passed their wild phase and want to settle down.
Check out 8 reasons why some women would like to settle down with older men this happens. And we are going to tell you about them right now.
Sometimes these women have gone through life experiences that has effectively taught them various lessons hence would like to settle down with older men.
1. They provide a feeling of security.
Some women mentioned security in their comments, and we can’t omit this point either. In fact, security is one of our basic needs, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. And what can make women secure and comfortable in their everyday lives? We believe that all the things we’ve discussed above can do this.
You need money and other assets to be financially secure. You need a reliable partner to spend your life with. And you need to know where your life is going. It seems that older men are better able to provide all of these things and make us feel safe.
2. They don’t seek out drama.
Let’s face it, women are pretty emotional creatures. They can easily exaggerate things and act without thinking. That’s why it is important for them to have men who are able to make them stop and breathe. And it appears that older men tend to have this skill.
We believe that they just don’t look for any drama or conflict anymore. They prefer not to argue over ordinary problems. And even if there is an issue they can sit down and talk it out like adults and come up with a solution that will be beneficial for all parties.
3. They’re charismatic.
Older men have unique attractiveness that triggers something in women. First of all, it’s in their appearance, they also have their own way of presenting themselves, and women like the way they act, laugh and behave. They stand out thanks to their unique sense of style because they don’t usually follow fashion trends as closely as college-aged boys.
4. They know how to treat women.
It seems that women appreciate all the relationship experience older men might have had. And it is no wonder since they really have had enough time to develop and practice their skills for treating women right.
The knowledge of what makes love fail or go on gives them a bit of an advantage. They understand what women usually need and what will make them happy. They know how to avoid (or at least try to avoid) the same problems they have already been through. And this makes the relationship that much easier.
5. They have no problem with helping women around the house
Women do need help with their household chores, and it seems that older men have less biases when it comes to this point. We can see this in a lot of comments from women on Reddit, they say that their older significant others never claimed that household chores were only a woman’s job. For example, some men do the dishes after meals or even wash their own clothes. Of course, it doesn’t mean that they have to do it all the time, but they can be helpful when there is a need.
6. They are partners
Mature love is about patience, care, trust, and sometimes independence rather than anything else. But youth is known by its “all-or-nothing” mindset, storms of feelings, and standing ground. If there is at least one person who is wisely ready to take a back seat or at least to initiate the discussion of issues, there is hope for the relationship to last.
That’s why women appreciate when their men are able to be partners and not someone who wants to make the world revolve around him. Women do not need to be told what to do or even “allowed” to do something. Being equal is the thing that actually matters.
7. They are more financially stable
Most women really want to be financially secured. Because when you start a family, you need to make sure that your man has enough money and assets to provide the support you and your kids need. And this is where older men are usually ahead of the game.
An average Joe in his late 20s tends to have fewer assets and less savings compared to older men. Younger guys still have to develop themselves and their careers. They’re looking for financial opportunities, and family is not something they care about in the first place.
8. They know what they want
Another valuable trait some women highlight is that older men have less mess in their lives and this means stability. They know exactly what they want, how to get it, and how meaningful it is. That’s why they usually don’t waste anyone’s time playing games. And that’s why they have no barriers when it comes to approaching anyone whose help or advice they need.
Credit: brightside.me
