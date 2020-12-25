Messi breaks Pele's one-club scoring record Barcelona's Lionel Messi has overtaken Brazil legend Pele to become the player…

Ethiopia military 'kills 40' after Benishangul-Gumuz massacre Ethiopia's military has killed more than 40 men suspected to be linked to the…

FIFA cancels 2021 U-20, U-17 World Cups FIFA has canceled the 2021 U-17 and U-20 World Cups due to the COVID-19…