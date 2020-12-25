4. Indulge yourself in some Christmas treats

There is no need to ignore all the delicious Christmas treats in the store, just because you don’t have a partner to share them with. Stock up on goodies, Christmas chickens and all the other tasty treats that comes with Christmas. They all taste just as great, whether you have a partner or not.

5. Be thankful

This year might not have gone the way you wanted it to. This doesn't stop you from being thankful because the following year may hold lots of surprises for you. A thankful heart is a merry heart. Appreciate everything you have this year and hope for the best, next year.