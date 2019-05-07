Ladies ! check out 6 skin care tips to follow before age 30

Below the age of 30, our skin tends to be naturally plump and youthful. For those of us who are genetically blessed, we don’t even have to deal with the woes of skin concerns like acne, blemishes and premature ageing.
This is one of the reasons why few women tend to be most carefree about taking proper skincare below the age of 30. However, it’s important to note that this is also one of the crucial developmental phases for your skin, so it’s best to do all you can to preserve the health and youthfulness of your skin.
Below are skin care tips for women who haven’t crossed the age of 30.
1. Consume fatty foods
Along with a healthy and nutritious diet that is high in fruits and veggies, it is extremely important to consume good fats for a healthy looking skin. Following a bad diet and eating too much junk food is sure to damage your skin. Don’t make the mistake of avoiding fats that a lot of young people do. You must make sure that you are getting your daily dose of nuts, seeds and healthy oils (such as olive oil). These fats ensure that your skin looks radiant, plump and youthful and they also help in delaying the signs of ageing on your skin. Eating fish is also known to keep your hair and skin looking more youthful.
2. Exercise Regularly:
Just like your skin, your body is also likely to remain fit and healthy while you’re still young. But, it’s important not to neglect physical exercise. Exercise can really cleanse your skin (and your system) so much that you will be able to see the glow and radiance on your skin once you start exercising regularly. Like your skincare routine, make sure to establish an exercise routine as well. Choose exercises and/or activities that you enjoy, so that you stay motivated and energised.
3. Drink As Much Water As you Can:
Water can do wonders for your skin, and now it is the time to make sure that you are drinking enough water to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. Skip the caffeine, colas and stick to clean, healthy and hydrating beverage options.
4. Adopt a Skincare Routine:
It’s extremely important at this stage for you to incorporate the habit of a skincare routine. Cleansing, toning and moisturising are a must, and they should ideally be done twice a day. Needless to say, never sleep with your makeup on! Make it a habit to remove every trace of makeup before you go to bed every night.
5. Use Skincare Products with Antioxidants:
While buying skincare products, always look out for antioxidants. Look out for ingredients like Vitamins A, C and E in your serums and facial oils. This helps in fighting free radicals and also prevents the damage caused by the pollutants in the air. Choosing products that contain plant-based oils can also help in repairing sun damage and keep your skin radiant, plump and youthful. Additionally, these fight against signs of dull and dehydrated skin and prevents wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of premature ageing.
6. Make Sure to Cleanse Thoroughly:
A cleansing routine is a must. I recently wrote a post on the 8 cleansing mistakes you must avoid. Choose a cleanser that works for your skin type and make sure that you cleanse your face twice a day to remove the dead skin cells from the surface and to help renew your skin cells.
Credit: Makeup and beauty.com