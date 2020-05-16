Over 50% employees watch porn on their device while working from home

The Coronavirus or Covid-19 lockdown has forced people to face some ugly truths of life, which they were till now unaware of. Work from home has become a reality.
The boundary between work life and personal life is blurred. Now, a recent study has brought to light some interesting and amusing insights into the behavior of people working from home.
According to research done by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, almost 51 percent of employees across the world said they watch adult content or porn on the device (laptop or phone) they use for office-related work.
Breaking down the numbers and adding more details, the study highlighted that 18 per cent of the employees watch porn on their official device and 33 per cent watch porn on the same personal device that they use for their office work.
Besides this interesting insight into people’s habit of watching porn, the study also revealed some interesting facts about people’s work from home life.
As per the report, almost 31 per cent employees agreed that they were spending more time working from home than they did from office. At the same time, 46 per cent of employees admitted to having increased the amount of time they spend on personal activities. Sadly, more and more employees are complaining that it has become very difficult for them to separate their personal and work life.
Additionally, 55 per cent of workers say they are reading more news now than they were before they started working from home, 60 per cent of this activity is done on devices that are used for work.
Workers are also developing a habit of using their personal services for working purposes – increasing the potential risks from shadow IT, including the disclosure of sensitive information.
For instance, 42 per cent of employees use personal email accounts for work-related matters, and 49 per cent admit their usage has increased when working from home, said the report.
Meanwhile, 38 per cent use personal messengers that have not been approved by their IT departments, with 60 per cent of them doing it more often in their new circumstances.
Source: timesofindia.com