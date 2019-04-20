Photos: Lovers fall into river during pre-wedding photoshoot

A couple posing for their pre-wedding photo tipped out of their canoe during their pre-wedding photoshoot.
Tijin Thankachen and Silpa were photographed in a canoe in the Pamba river in Kadammanitta, the south Indian state of Kerala.
Holding a banana leaf over their heads to pose for the photo, they tried to depict a romantic scene where they are caught in rainfall.
But as the photographer tells the couple to lean in closer and share a kiss the boat loses balance.
Leaning towards his fiancée Tijin causes the boat to dramatically tilt to one side.
And, as if in slow motion, the couple dramatically tipped into the river as the canoe tips over.
