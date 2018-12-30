PHOTOS+VIDEO: Jonathan Mensah's beautiful wedding with longtime girlfriend

Ghanaian international and Columbus Crew FC defender, Jonathan Mensah has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a beautiful white wedding ceremony here in Accra.
The private marriage ceremony was reportedly held on Saturday,29th December 2018 at an undisclosed location.
The wedding was attended by Ghana’s national team coach, Kwesi Appiah, Stephen Appiah, Aziz Tetteh, Rabiu Mohammed, and the football fraternity were there to support Jonathan Mensah.
Here are some photos from the ceremony:
