Recipe Wednesday: How to prepare pancake

Pancakes are undoubtedly one of the tastiest treats for breakfast. If you want to add this to your breakfast menu, follow these simple steps to learn how to prepare pancake.
You will need:
1½ cups of flour
4 tablespoons of sugar
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)
A pinch of salt
1 tin of evaporated milk
3 eggs
Nutmeg
Butter
How to prepare pancake
-Pour flour into a bowl, add baking soda, 4 tablespoons of sugar and a pinch of salt.
-Grate a pinch of nutmeg and add to the flour
-Mix until even
- Whisk eggs in a separate bowl
- Add evaporated milk to the eggs and whisk again
-Now pour flour mixture into the mixture of eggs and milk addÂ Â½ cup of water and knead until smooth
- Add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to give it some flavour
-Heat frying pan and melt butter in the pan until evenly distributed
- Pour mix bit by bit and fry on both sides(the same way you fry eggs)
After frying the whole mix, sprinkle some honey or cream atop and enjoy with your loved ones.