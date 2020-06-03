Should you talk to your partner every single day?

How frequent should communication be with one’s significant other?
Would it be better if it was done more than once in a day or is there a more relaxed rule in deciding what is ideal in situations as this?
To speak of communication or any other thing in a relationship, it is important to remember yet again that what works for one does not work for all, and that every different relationship is special and distinct in its working.
Take for example a long distance relationship communication in such would logically need to be daily and in different ways. Obviously this is because of the distance barrier and the need to stay linked in spite of distance. So one would expect such couples to regularly be on phone calls, video calls, voice notes and every other imaginable type of modern communication.
That kind of relationship necessitates such regular communication, right?
Well, not exactly.
And this is because we’re talking about relationships here: logic does not always apply.
And in the instance where both partners are cool and in their illogic, then it’s all fine and good!
For communication or any other aspect of a relationship for that matter, whatever works for you and your partner is what you should stick to.
General rule
As a general rule, consensus seems to be that you reach out to your partner daily, no matter how brief the conversation may be. This is based on the belief that speaking with each other helps preserve the bond between you. This line of thought actually has merits, and is the most acceptable way of going about communication in relationships.
Acceptable, not compulsory
That being said, it’s also OK to be unconventional and to do your thing how you like and how you deem fit. You don’t have to contact your partner everyday if you both do not subscribe to that life.
The caveat here, and it is a very humongous one being that you should look for someone who has no qualms with this.
If you are both cool with this and it won’t cause rifts, you are in a good place. It is you and her in the relationship afterall, outside rules do not apply except you decide to adopt them.
To the question of how frequently you should communicate with your partner, consensus says daily but if you and your partner say some more relaxed routine is what suits you and paves way to the happiness you’ve always sought, then you’d be doing just as great, too.
Source : pulse.ng