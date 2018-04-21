Breaking News: 2 ER NPP executives retain positions

Two sitting executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region have retained their seats in the just ended regional executives elections.
The two are Alhaji Umar Bodinga for First Vice Chairman and Fati Vondolie for the Women’s Organizer positions.
Alhaji Umar Bodinga obtained 402 votes against his only contender, Oteng Adu Michael who also obtained 220 votes.
In the second vice chairman slot, Richard Twum Barimah Koranteng had 472 votes to emerge the winner against Seth Otchere who managed with 10 votes and James Appietu-Ankrah who also had 140 votes.
More soon...
