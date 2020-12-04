2020 Election: Mahama, Akufo-Addo sign peace pact

2020 election: EC warns against filming of ballot paper The Electoral Commission, EC has warned that persons who take photos of their…

Father of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta passes on Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has lost his father Dr Akwasi Andrews Jones…

Creating songs for political parties is just business - Bisa Kdei Ghana musician Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah known by his stage name as Bisa Kdei has…