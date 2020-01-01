Ensure a free, fair and transparent 2020 elections - Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo in his new year message has admonished Ghanaians to conduct themselves in a manner that will enable free, fair and transparent elections in the upcoming general elections in December 2020.
According to him, this will enable Ghanaians to choose in peace whom they want to represent and manage the affairs of the country.
The President also pleaded with Ghanaians to vote peacefully and with serenity in the general elections
''We all have the duty to conduct ourselves in a manner that we will have a free, fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose in peace , serenity the person or persons who will manage their affairs on their behalf''.
READ ALSO:VIDEO: President Akufo-Addo's Christmas and New Year message to Ghanaians
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) also added that the year 2020 would see more prospects for Ghanaians.
“2020 promises to be a good one because there is a growing sense of confidence that, with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it, and, collectively, we will secure our futures.”
Below is the full message