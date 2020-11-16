2020 elections: We're campaigning like we're in opposition- Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central on the ticket of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong says their 2020 election campaign is going well.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, Kennedy Agyapong said they are campaigning like they are in opposition.
He believes that their campaign message is being well received by the electorates as compared to that of the NDC.
Kennedy Agyapong said he has been on the campaign trail with some key messages.
According to him, he has been spreading the good news about how President Akufo-Addo has eradicated hunger with the abundance of food through the planting for food and jobs initiative.
This he said was able to materialise through the good management of the economy and the various projects introduced by the NPP administration.
He is also of the firm belief that the people of Ghana will retain President Akufo-Addo because of the Free SHS policy which has provided an equal platform for both the rich and poor at the secondary level.
He further stated that the banking sector cleanup has been one of the great steps taken by the NPP government because it has enabled the current banks to be able to support the various developmental projects in the country.
Kennedy Agyapong questioned former President Mahama's assertion that the exercise was just to collapse local businesses and give way for some banks belonging to NPP members to thrive.
He has also refuted claims of commenting on the death of former President JJ Rawlings. He explained that it will not be a good thing for anyone to rejoice over the death of a fellow humanbeing because we will all die one day.
He, therefore, sent his condolence to the family of the late former President.