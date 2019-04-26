31 Missions to attend Asantehene Investors’ Forum

Thirty-one embassies and high commissions in Ghana have officially responded to participate in the ‘World-Meets-In-Ghana Investors’ Forum and Executive Dinner Ball.
Some prominent development partners of Ghana, including the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the European Union Delegation to Ghana, the German Development Service (GIZ) have also formally indicated their readiness to participate in the event.
The organisers, E ON 3 Group, a Ghanaian business solution provision company, said the number of participants in the big event was expected to increase significantly in the coming days “as new confirmations keep coming in.”
Otumfuo’s link
The historic programme is being organised as part of activities commemorating the 20th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as Asantehene. The Executive Dinner Ball and the Investors’ Forum will take place on May 3 and 4, 2019, respectively.
The event has been divided into two parts.
The first is the Executive Dinner Ball, which will take place on May 3, 2019, at the Manhyia Palace at 7 p.m. followed by the Investment Forum on May 4 at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi, at 9 a.m.
Several high-profile government officials, as well as top business entities, both local and international, have also indicated their readiness to be part of the event.
Investors’ Forum
Significantly, the programme seeks to create awareness of the numerous business potential in Ghana and also showcase the country to the world as the most attractive investment destination in Africa.
It is also geared towards creating a common platform for top-notch businessmen and women from all over the world to establish networking opportunities and also engage in a healthy dialogue with regard to business growth and wealth creation.
Having realised the huge benefits that Kumasi and the entire country stand to derive from the event, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and the Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) have also declared their unflinching support for the success of the event.
Presentation of national flags
The various embassies will be represented at the event by their envoys who will present their national flags to Otumfuo Osei Tutu as a sign of solidarity while he marks 20 years on the sacred Golden Stool of the Asante Kingdom.
Collaboration
Some of the institutions E ON 3 Group is collaborating with to bring big-time investors to Ghana are the Manhyia Palace (seat of the Asantehene), the Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Aviation, State Enterprises Commission (SEC), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and National Lottery Authority (NLA).
The rest are the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Minerals Commission, Ghana Gas, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the UAE-Africa Mentoring Development Consortium (UAMDC) and some key media partners that are collaborating to bring the investors to Ghana.
The ‘World-Meets-In-Ghana Investors’ Forum and Executive Dinner Ball’ is being organised on the theme: “Ghana, a Promising Investment Destination in Africa.”
E ON 3 Group, the main organisers, are determined to use Otumfuo’s 20th-anniversary celebration to create a platform to share Ghana’s tremendous investment opportunities with investors.
Executive Dinner Ball
The Executive Dinner Ball is expected to attract about 750 participants, most of whom are accomplished investors, top public officials and high-profile personalities from all over the globe.
The occasion will be graced by high dignitaries, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President J.A. Kufuor, ministers of state, high-profile public sector officials, members of the diplomatic corps and industrialists from Ghana and abroad.
The Executive Dinner Ball is basically meant to honour and celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his numerous accomplishments in his successful reign. Professor Dr Ambassador Tal Edgars, a global multi-award winner, well-known business mogul, mentor, erudite speaker, senior diplomat and advisor to many heads of state and presidents of Fortune 500 firms, is expected to be the keynote speaker at the Executive Dinner Ball.
The event, which is strictly by invitation, will also create a platform for the government to present its vision of attracting investments into the country in order to transform the economy.
Organisations and individuals who have contributed significantly to the cultural and socio-economic development of the country will be honoured during the Executive Dinner Ball, especially those impacting lives.
The Investors’ Forum
Professor Dr Edgars, who is also the Group Executive Chairman of GBSH Consult Worldwide, a multi-award winning strategic foresight and management consulting firm, will also be the main speaker for the Investors’ Forum.
Professor Napoleon Moses, chairman of Access Global, Inc. and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Alcorn State University in the United States, is also expected to speak at the forum.
In addition to his consultancy, Professor Moses served as a tenured faculty member and Dean of Applied Sciences, Provost, Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer for universities in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Chicago, IL. His consulting also includes advocating the concerns and interests of a select group of clients before Members of the U.S. Congress.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, will make a presentation on investment opportunities in the region, while the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, will deliver an address on the topic: “Providing the Good Economic Governance and Macro-economic Framework to Underpin the Take-off of the Ghanaian Economy.”
President Akufo-Addo will cap it all off with a brief address on the topic: “Providing an Enabling Environment for Private Investment to Thrive: A Case of Ghana.”
