Accept monies from other parties but vote NDC on Dec 7 - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged residents in the Oti Region to vote massively for her party on December 7, 2020.
Ms Opoku-Agyemang made the call at a community engagement in the Oti regional capital of Dambai on Friday, October 30, 2020, while on a 2-day campaign tour of the region.
READ ALSO: Infrastructural deficiency affecting livelihood of fisher-folks - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang
She said some political parties are engaging in vote-buying but she urged the people to accept the monies and vote for NDC on December 7 because their future is more important.
“We have presented to you a manifesto that is very inclusive and represents the interest of all manner of persons in Ghana. Our manifestos would address issues that affect the ordinary Ghana; the fisherman, the farmer, the Okada man, the nurse, the police, the teacher and even children who do not have a vote at this moment.”
“It is for this reason I tell you that those who are going around giving you money are engaging in vote buying. But you’ve to ask yourselves if the monies they’re giving you today can address the challenges you’re facing. Ask yourselves where these people have been for the past four years when your roads are bad, when you don’t get buyers for your farm products because of the hardship in the system,” she added.
She stressed further that, “Take the monies and chop but when you get to the ballot box on December 7, go and vote for a party that has done all these before, choose a man who has respect for all and vote for the NDC for the future of Ghana and that of your children who cannot make that choice now.”
Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's tour enters the second but final day, has begun with another community engagement at Kete Krachi in the Krachi West constituency.
The team would later move to the Nkwanta South and North constituencies later in the day where they will be rounding up the campaign.