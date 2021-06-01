Adu-Boahen cited for conflict of interest ahead of vetting tomorrow

Akufo-Addo commends media for role in COVID-19 fight President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the media for its role in…

Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two…

Christian Atsu announces Newcastle United departure after 5years Ghana international Christain Atsu in a post has announced his exit from…

Lab Scientists call off nationwide strike after one week Lab scientists across the country say they have resumed work from today June 1,…