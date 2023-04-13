Akoto Osei goes home April 15

The burial service of the former deputy Minister for Finance Anthony Akoto Osei will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on Saturday, April 15, the family has announced.
Osei, who also served as an MP for Old Tafo, died on Monday, March 20 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.
The former presidential advisor and former minister of monitoring and evaluation in the Office of the President was married to Angelina Naana Ayiwaa Osei (deceased).
He left behind three children, Anthony Akoto Osei Jnr, Albert Kwame Osei and Ashley Angela Morny.
The burial will be followed with a thanksgiving Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonments on Sunday, April 16.