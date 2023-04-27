Akufo-Addo holds bilateral talks with Austrian Chancellor Nehammer

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday held bilateral talks with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammar at the Jubilee House.
During the discussions, President Akufo-Addo expressed Ghana’s interest to deepen relations with Austria in areas of mutual interest such as Food and Beverage Processing, SME Development, Exports, Development of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones, and the Automotive Industry among others.
In addition to the aforementioned areas, Nehammar also indicated the readiness of Austria to enhance bilateral cooperation with Ghana in the area of security. Further discussions were centered on key issues relating to the economies of the two countries.
The bilateral discussions ended with the signing of two (2) agreements.
These included the Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU) on Political and Economic Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.
Prior to his bilateral engagement with Akufo-Addo, Karl Nehammar who was on a 2-day working visit to Ghana, participated in a Business Forum which was chaired by the Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kempinski Hotel.
Bawumia in his welcome remarks, noted that the interest of the Austrian business delegation in Ghana will bolster economic cooperation between the two countries. He further commended the Austrian Government in its commitment to enhance collaboration between the private and public sectors of the two countries.
In that regard, he indicated that Ghana is open for business and eager to forge beneficial relationships with Austria.
Karl Nehammar intimated his Government’s interest to strengthen its engagements with Africa, especially Ghana. He noted that trade has improved significantly between Ghana and Austria in the past few years. He also expressed his Government’s readiness to further enhance its economic and trade relations with Ghana in areas of mutual interest.
On his part, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong was hopeful that the discussions will not only identify common interests and innovative approaches to strengthen business relations but will also result in the establishment of more Austrian businesses in Ghana and vice versa.
He further encouraged the Austrian business delegation to explore the investment opportunities Ghana offers in various sectors of the economy.
The event was attended by members of the business communities from Ghana and Austria.