Akufo-Addo is indeed a peacemaker - Ahafo Regional Minister

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency of the 7th parliament, who has been re-elected to the 8th parliament to represent the good people of Asunafo North Constituency and doubles as the Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie made this statement in a special visit to various Churches like Roman Catholic, The Church of Pentecost, C.A.C. INT and the like during the Christmas festivity.
He expressed heartfelt felicitations from the president of the Republic of Ghana to the people of Ahafo Region.
Addressing the congregation, the minister made it clear that, Ghanaians have now know the difference between President Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Dramani Mahama, who can be termed as the most peaceful man in Ghana.
Nana Addo led the NPP to the Highest Court of the land to show their displeasure in the 2012 Elections without causing any disturbances while former president Mahama and the NDC are burning tyres and engaging in violent protest at the principal streets of Accra, Tamale, Goaso and other parts of Ghana as a way of exhibiting their rejection of the 2020 results. He emphasised that Ghanaians have overwhelmingly reposed their recondite confidence by giving him a one-touch Victory with over five hundred and seventeen thousand vote difference between National Democratic Congress and John Mahama.
The Religious leaders prayed fervently for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and asked for more wisdom with long life and continue with good Governance. Pastor Joseph Owusu Ansah Domfeh of The Church of Pentecost also commended Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie (MP) for his humility and hardworking skills. The Asunafo North legislator assured all and sundry of the president's commitment to ensuring a total peace in the country.
He urged all believers to pray towards the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo on the 7th January 2021. He concluded by entreating each individual to keep on obeying the protocols of Coronavirus Pandemic by W.H.O
By Francis Agyapong Nimpong