Akufo-Addo nominates Dep Minister-designate for the Eastern Region

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Samuel Nuertey Ayertey as Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region
.
According to a statement from the Presidency, the latest nomination "follows the resignation from office, on Friday, 24th August 2018, of Joseph Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, a decision which has been accepted, with regret, by President Akufo-Addo."
Samuel Ayertey is currently a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, Koforidua, and was the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Lower Manya Krobo constituency, in the Eastern Region, in the 2016 general elections.
The statement signed by the Director of Communication at the Presidency added that "The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the new Deputy Minister-designate for the Eastern Region, so he can assume office as quickly as possible.
President Akufo-Addo thanked Hon. Joseph Tetteh for his service to the nation, assured him of his continuous support to enable him to retain the Upper Manya Krobo seat in the 2020 elections and wished him well in his future endeavours. "