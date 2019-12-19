Akufo-Addo spends GHS62m on foreign travels in 9-months

The Minority in Parliament says President Akufo-Addo has spent GHS62m on foreign travels in nine months.
This is according to a document presented by government officials to parliament as part of budget estimates for the office of the government machinery.
The break down of the expenditure indicates that GHS62m has been spent on foreign trips, GHS5.8m on hotel accommodation and GHS1.9m on refreshment.
Ranking member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson said the extravagant expenditure cannot be justified.
"..In the last 9-month at the Office of the President is extravagant, it's something that we do not have to encourage, I strongly believe that the time has come for Ghanaians to demand accountability from the office of the President in terms of the expenditure. Within the last 9-months, it will surprise you to know that we were told that His Excellency the President has spent GHS62m on foreign travels, in fact apart from the foreign travel cost local accommodation the President spent GHS1.8m, again the operational enhancement support expenses he spent GHS68.9 apart from the GHS62M that he used to travel, is he buying a new plane? refreshment he spent GHS1.9m. The Vice-President's office is similar, he also spent almost the same amount on refreshment.......we need to demand accountability like any other minister that we are demanding accountability from, there is no need for us to exempt the Office of the President..."