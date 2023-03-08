Akufo-Addo to deliver State of Nation Address today

President Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament today, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
The address is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which makes it an obligation for the President to update the nation through Parliament on the state of the country.
The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced on Friday on the floor of the House when he presented the Business Statement for the fifth week ending Friday, March 10.
He urged MPs to be punctual and seated in the Chamber latest by 9.15 a.m. for the SONA and advised them not to enter the Chamber with their guests.
The President is expected to state the gains chalked up in the economy, health, and agricultural sectors, as well as measures being taken to address the challenges in those sectors.
He will also use the opportunity to touch on the major interventions he intends to make to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians, especially with utility tariffs up the roof, and inflation above 50%.