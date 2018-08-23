Asiedu Nketia picks nomination forms to seek re-election

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, picked his nominations forms on Thursday to seek re-election.
Aside him, his Deputy in charge of Operations, Koku Anyido, also picked to contest the same position.
Mr. Asiedu Nketia confirming the picking of the forms to PrimeNewsGhana said “yes, I pick my forms today to seek re-election”.
Members of the NDC who wish to contest in the national executive positions can now do so following the opening of nominations on Thursday.
The opening of nominations will last for just three days, beginning from Thursday, August 23 to Saturday, August 25, 2018.
The forms are available only at the party's national Headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.
Positions available to be contested for are National Chairman, three National Vice-Chairpersons, General Secretary, two National Deputy General Secretaries, National Organizer, and two Deputy National Organizers.
The rest were National Communications Officer, two Deputy National Communications Officers, National Zongos Caucus Coordinator, National Youth Organizer, National Women’s Organizer, two Deputy Women’s Organizers, and five other executives without portfolios.
