Asiedu Nketia reveals Akufo-Addo’s ex-girlfriend in top position now

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, says President Akufo-Addo has reduced the presidency to a family and friends affair to the extent of appointing ex-girlfriends to high positions in Ghana.
To buttress his assertions, Asiedu Nketia mentioned the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana as a beneficiary of the ‘ex-girlfriends appointments’.
“There is a current Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, that fair lady, ask her history with Nana Addo, that is his ex-girlfriend. This is a fact, put the blame on me, and let people sue me for telling them this,” Asiedu Nketia alleged.
Asiedu Nketia maintained that an important number of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees are members of his family.
“We have one-third of Akufo-Addo’s family being government appointees. A woman was made ambassador because her major qualification is having a child with Nana Addo. This is a fact,” Asiedu Nketia claimed.
Speaking in an interview on 3FM, Asiedu Nketia said it is surprising President Akufo-Addo has resorted to engaging the very thing he accused the Mahama-led administration of doing when the NPP was in opposition.
“They talked about nepotism, cronyism and so on. They said Mahama was appointing too many of his family members in government and they thought that everything there in terms of contracts and others was monopolized by people close to him.”
“If you are in government and you want to compromise the neutrality of the institutions that are supposed to restrain your government by putting your favourite people there, in the end, you will be misled into thinking that you are helping yourself because you are rather damaging yourself and that is what is happening now.”
General Secretary also stated that although the NPP government has initiated some good policies, it has performed poorly in implementing them.
“They chose free education and then implemented it wrongly, they chose a policy of protecting the environment and implemented it wrongly, and they chose Fulani fight and implemented it wrongly.’