Atebubu-Kwame Danso road is dear to my heart - Mahama

NDC flagbearer aspirant, John Mahama on Thursday, October 18, 2018, assured that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under his leadership will complete the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road in Brong-Ahafo
.
Mahama expressed discomfort that President Akufo-Addo's government had left construction works on the 12.5-kilometre stretch that the late President John Evans Atta Mills’ government started to deteriorate.
He was addressing supporters and delegates of the NDC at separate meetings at Kwame-Danso and Kajaji to kick-start his five-day flagbearership campaign visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.
The Former President regretted that the government was not doing anything really to complete the road project, a situation which had worsened the condition of the road.
Accompanied by former Ministers of state, Members of Parliament and former envoys, the former President is in the region to canvass for votes from NDC delegates during the forthcoming congress slated for December this year to elect a flagbearer to lead the Party in Election 2020.
The streets of Kajaji, Kwame-Danso, and Atebubu-Amantin turned onto a carnival when the former President and his entourage arrived in those towns.
Hundreds of supporters and sympathisers of the NDC gave the former President a rousing welcome, as they waved party flyers and danced to brass band music.
President Mahama told the supporters that he was determined to lead the NDC to regain power in the 2020 elections, hence the need for the delegates to give him another chance.
The former President emphasised that the various branch executives of the NDC had huge roles to play if the Party could win political power in 2020.
Former President Mahama advised the supporters of the party to guard against attitudes and tendencies that could cause intra-party divisions and consequently affect their performance in the 2020 polls.