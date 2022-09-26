Bagbin has not resigned from Ghana Bar Association - LSG

The Law Society of Ghana (LSG) is urging the general public to disregard claims that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has resigned from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).
In a statement released by the Society it explained that no where in the Speaker of Parliaments remark said he has resigned.
“It must be placed on record that nowhere in the Speaker’s welcoming remarks during our visit did he ever state that he has resigned from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).
“In his remarks, he expressed in strong words his revulsion about the state of the GBA and wishes to see a change for a better Bar Association committed to the aims, objectives and ethics as captured and practised globally,” a statement signed by LSG’s acting President, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, clarified.
Being a new formation of the Law Society of Ghana, the Society on September 20, 2022 used this opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the Speaker as well as congratulating him on his recent elevation as the President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
Commending and charging the LSG to fight against injustice in all forms in Ghana, the Speaker stated that the GBA has now become more of an uppity.
According to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, the GBA has now become too elitist, stressing that he used to pay his dues religiously until it came to his attention that any lawyer that had a close association with the then Public Tribunal Court was not recognised and paid their last respects by the GBA, upon death.