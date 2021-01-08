Bagbin is the best person from NDC to be Speaker- Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says Speaker for 8th Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin is the best person from the NDC to hold such a position.
In a Facebook post he said "Under the circumstances, Alban Bagbin is the best person from the NDC to be Speaker under an Akufo-Addo presidency. Yes, he is true green NDC - through and through. But, if the nation must have a Speaker from the Opposition who can be expected not to unduly frustrate the work of Government, then Bagbin is he. "
According to him, he is experienced enough and does not dislike Akufo-Addo.
"He has maturity. He has experience. He does not dislike Akufo-Addo. In fact, the two have always enjoyed mutual respect for each other. He had just retired from “active” politics even though he owes his nomination to his Party."
Ghana currently has a hung Parliament and has the Speaker of Parliament emerging from the NDC.
Mr. Bagbin defeated the Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye in an election held in Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, to become the first gentleman in the 8th Parliament.
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko also noted that he will "not expect Mr Speaker to go against the national interest in order to satisfy, say, a JM agenda. And, he can be his own man. I am inclined to believe him when he says he will serve the nation with honesty. Serving the nation also means helping the party elected to implement the manifesto platform upon which it campaigned and got given the mandate of the people. The NPP remains the Majority in Parliament to drive the agenda of the Executive and requires the full, professional cooperation of the Speaker."
"For now, the jury is still out. But, it cannot be as gloomy as some may fear. I hope it will all be good for Ghana. For, that is the ultimate interest," he concluded.
Alban Bagbin, Speaker of the 8th Parliament said he will use his experience gathered in Parliament to serve the interest of Ghanaians.
Mr Bagbin was elected Speaker on January 7, 2021.
He polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye. The election of Mr. Bagbin sent shockwaves across the aisle where NPP members of Parliament were sitting.
In his acceptance speech, he is promised to use his experience to serve Parliament and Ghanaians in general.