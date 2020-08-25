Bawumia admit errors in NPP's infrastructure achievements

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that there are some errors in the data entry for some of the infrastructure achievement of the government.
According to the Vice President, these errors are things that can be easily corrected.
He stated on Peace FM that the 26 projects described by the NDC as ghost projects can be interrogated because they are always economical with the truth.
Dr Bawumia said even the 26 projects cannot negate the work of the government.
The National Democratic Congress, NDC yesterday pointed out projects they believed the governing New Patriotic Party lied about to Ghanaians.
The NDC said the NPP captured non-existent infrastructural projects as part of its achievements.
According to the NDC, it’s fact-check on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presentation on the NPP government’s infrastructural achievements show there were a number of “ghost” projects captured.
Addressing journalists on Monday, August 24, 2020, the NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi outlined some of what they term as ghost projects which have been uploaded on the government’s delivery tracker website.
“The government’s delivery tracker has it that, a rural electrification project has been undertaken at the Mpataban township in the Asante Akyem Constituency in the Ashanti Region. This is a lie. No such project has been undertaken by this government. No electricity has been extended to that township. There is no truth in that. The people sleep in darkness. So that claim by the government delivery tracker is a ghost project. It doesn’t exist. Again, they claim on the government’s delivery tracker of having constructed the Asuoso to Derma Tekyimantia road in the Bono East Region is yet another palpable falsehood as no such road exists.”
“There is no road by that name in the Bono East Region. So this is a clear ghost project which has been counted as part of the over 17,000 so-called projects they claim they have delivered. That should let you appreciate the fraudulent claims they [NPP] have made in this country. The claim by this government of the re-roofing a cluster of schools at Akantan in the Eastern Region is another lie. No such project has been undertaken,” Sammy Gyamfi said.
But Dr Bawumia said some of the projects captured by the Assemblies did not have the right indications and some of them were not labelled well under their appropriate assemblies.
"Asuoso to Derma Tekyimantia road is ongoing there are three contractors on that stretch and it is ongoing but they are saying it doesn't exist, of course, the Kanda Borehole is one that was recorded as an ongoing project and this is the benefit of the transparency we have introduced
Kanda Borehole people said it seems abandoned and we checked with the Assembly and they said they did dig the borehole but the found out that the water timidity was bad so they decided not to continue but in their entry, they did not indicate it as an abandoned project but those are very easy to amend
I will not argue with that if there is, for example, we have a bridge at... is have come under Tano north but in the entry, it was missed so you will have those issues..."