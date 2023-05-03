Bawumia declares intention to contest NPP flagbearership position

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has declared his intention to contest the NPP flagbearership position as the party opens nominations for its presidential primaries later this month.
Bawumia made this known Tuesday when he met the Majority Caucus on Tuesday, May 2.
Accra-based Asaase Radio reports that Bawumia urged "unity and perseverance" within the party, adding: "Together we can succeed."
He noted: "It is possible."
NPP have set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general election in 2024.
However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will hold a Special Congress on August 26 to cut the number to five for the main primaries.
The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.
Nominations will be accepted between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024.
The party has also announced that parliamentary primaries will be held in February 2024.
Meanwhile, the National Council has barred National, Regional, Constituency Party Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.
“The party has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course”, the NPP said in its statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.
The approved timelines are as follows:
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES
Opening of Nomination – 26th May 2023
Closing of Nomination -24th June 2023
Special Electoral College Elections (if any) -26th August 2023
National Congress – 4th November 2023
PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES
a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES
Opening of Nominations -16th June 2023
Closing of Nominations – 14th July 2023
Elections – from 1st August to 2nd December 2023
b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs
Opening of Nominations – 20th December 2023
Closing of Nominations – 4th January 2024
Elections – 24th February 2024