Bawumia's full statement at Kumasi town hall meeting 

Vice President Dr Bawumia today, February 11 addressed a town hall meeting at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
Dr Bawumia among other things said President Akufo-Addo has kept his promise of reducing the country's rate of borrowing as compared to the previous NDC administration.
Dr Bawumia said better economic management and fiscal discipline has put the economy of Ghana on the right path.
READ ALSO : Banking sector would have collapsed if NDC were in power - Bawumia
Addressing issues of the country's total debt stock which has hit 214.9 billion as at November 2019, Dr Bawumia explained that during their three years in office the country's debt stock increased by 79 percent as compared to the 247 percent from 2012 to 2016.
Below is his full statement :