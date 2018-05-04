BREAKING NEWS: Akufo-Addo reinstates suspended Upper West Regional Minister

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reinstated suspended Upper West regional minister, Sulemana Alhassan.
The suspended Upper West regional minister Sulemana Alhassan was alleged to have instructed the release of some NPP thugs who were arrested after they attacked some officers of the Upper West National Disaster Management Organisation NADMO.
According to a Press Statement from the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo's decision to reinstate the suspended regional minister is from a Police Investigation for which a report dated February 22, 2018, was submitted to the President after which a thorough assessment of the report was undertaken.
The statement added that the report submitted to the President vindicated the Regional Minister of any wrongdoing in the unfortunate incident of 31st January 2018 including attempting to distort the course of Justice.
Below is the full statement from the Presidency signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin.