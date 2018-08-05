C/R: Aspiring NDC Chairman calls for unity

Aspiring Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, has called for unity among the NDC members and sympathizers in the Region.
The Former Central Regional Minister during President John Dramani Mahama's Administration noted that, the NDC was massively defeated in the Region during the 2016 elections due to disunity.
Mr. Tawiah Quansah made the call during a health walk organized at Kasoa in Awutu Senya East Constituency.
He said Central Region was once a strong hold for NDC so he will put punitive measures in place to unite the party members.
The former Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency said he will ensure party snatches majority of the parliamentary seats from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when given the chance as chairman for NDC in the Region.
The Awutu Senya East Constituency Chairman, Ofosu Agyare, assured the party members that with the strategies they are putting in place; it will be easy for the NDC to win the Parliamentary come election 2020.
