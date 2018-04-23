Cooperate with new executives – NPP National Treasurer hopeful tell losers

National Treasurer hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mary Posch Oduro, has urged losers in the just ended regional executive elections to cooperate with the winners to make the part work.
Madam Posch Oduro said “there is an urgent need for all to cooperate with the new executives to ensure that our fronts become more formidable than before”.
The NPP over the weekend held its regional congress to elect regional executives to steer the affairs for the next four years. There were some agitations in some regions while others went on smoothly.
I a statement signed by the National Treasurer hopeful, Mary Posch Oduro and copied to Prime News Ghana said “I wish to appeal that, after the competition there is an urgent need for all to cooperate with the new Executives to ensure that our fronts become more formidable than before. Party first should be paramount to all of us”.
Read below the full statement:
*Madam Mary Posch Oduro Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives*
On behalf of my campaign team and my own accord, I wish to congratulate all newly elected Regional Executives in the just ended Region Delegates Conference.
Eventually, the campaign is over and the delegates have spoken and made decisions by giving a four year mandates to the various Regional Executives to steer the affairs of the respective regions for victory 2020 and beyond.
I wish to appeal that, after the competition there is an urgent need for all to cooperate with the new Executives to ensure that our fronts become more formidable than before. Party first should be paramount to all of us.
On the part of the delegates, I commend you on your choices in the elections. For those aspirants who could not make, I say better luck next time. Indeed, competition strengthens democracy and I salute you all for the bold steps you took.
Once again, congratulations and may the Almighty empowers you all to succeed.
Long Live NPP
Long Live Ghana
..... Signed......
*Mary Posch Oduro*
(National Treasurer Hopeful-NPP)
