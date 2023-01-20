Court dismisses election petition against Savelugu MP

A Tamale High Court has affirmed the election of Abdulai Jacob Iddriss as Member of Parliament for Savelugu Constituency.
Mr Jacob Iddriss’s election in 2020 was challenged by the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Muhamed Abdul-Samed Gunu.
According to the petition, the election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was invalid owing to widespread malpractices and irregularities which he maintains affected the outcome of the impugned elections.
The NDC candidate polled 19,577 votes to beat the petitioner, who polled 19,478.
Giving his ruling on Friday, January 20, Justice Daniel Obeng awarded GH¢40,000 in damages to the NDC.
The victory was affirmed for Abdulai Jacob Iddriss to continue to serve as MP for Savelugu.
Meanwhile, the court also affirmed the victory of NPP’s John Bennam Jabaah for Zabzugu Constituency.
His election was also challenged at the same court.