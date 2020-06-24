COVID-19: Matthew Opoku Prempeh detained at UGMC as he awaits test results

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education has confirmed that he has been detained at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).
In a release, from the Ministry of Education, they confirmed that he is awaiting his COVID-19 test results after reporting himself to the facility when he felt unwell.
He has already tested negative for the virus and this will be his second test.
“On Tuesday, 16th June 2020, he underwent various tests, including COVID-19, after feeling unwell for a couple of days. He tested negative for the virus, and this informed his decision to travel to his constituency for his acclamation on Saturday, 20th June 2020.”
“Following his return to Accra, he still felt unwell, and decided to check himself for further tests, including second test for COVID-19,” the statement noted.
Although the results are not out, the Education Ministry said the Minister “has been detained at the UGMC as a precautionary measure for further observation, due to his condition.
Recently, Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman Manu, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Lydia Dsane-Selby all tested positive for COVID-19.
Ghana has so far recorded 14,568 COVID-19 cases with 10, 907 recoveries.
95 people have so far perished according to the Ghana Health Service last update on June 23, 2020.
Below is the statement