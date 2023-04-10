Don't make a mountain out of a molehill over Bryan Acheampong - Kobby Kings to NDC

The secretary for the Tertiary Students Conferency (TESCON), an intellectual youth wing of the New Patriotic Party in the University of Ghana Distance Education, and member of the Awutu Senya East Constituency communication team of the NPP, Kobby Kings, has called the bluff of the National Democratic Congress' press reaction towards some remarks made by Hon. Bryan Acheampong during the NPP's Mega youth walk in Kwahu over the weekend.
During an interaction with the ecstatic supporters in Kwahu over the weekend, Hon. Bryan Acheampong was noted to have remarked that the NPP was never going to hand over power to the NDC in 2024.
In a press statement released under the signature of the General Secretary, Fiifi Kwettey on Sunday, the NDC asserted that the remarks made by the Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi were teasonable, and thus, called for his arrest.
But reacting to the press statement, portion of which read, "The NDC condemns this utterly reckless and treasonable comment in no uncertain terms. We note that Bryan Acheampong is the latest of high-ranking officials of the NPP to make such brazen
statement that reveals the party's deep-seated determination to subvert Ghana's democratic order", the TESCON secretary who is widely known as Sirr Kobby in the political space, stated that there was nothing treasonable about what the minister said.
He added that the NPP as a political party and its people are a democracy and peace-loving group, unlike the NDC which is noted for reckless acts of violence and has never missed any opportunity in demonstrating same in various endeavors.
Kobby Kings condemned Fiifi Kwettey's Sunday press statement saying, "We know the NDC is the only violent political party in Ghana, but promising YOU SHALL DO EVERYTHING that is necessary even at the peril of your lives is no less treasonable than what Hon. Bryan has been misconstrued to have said"
However, Sirr Kobby has predicted that both the NPP and the NDC would set new records in 2024.
"Come December 2024 both NPP and NDC will make history; the NPP will be the first political party to be democratically elected for 3 consecutive times whiles the NDC will lose political elections for a 3rd consecutive time in the history of the Fourth Republic", he ended.