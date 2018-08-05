V/R: Dzifa Ativor, 53 others vie for NDC positions

A total of 54 aspirants are racing for 14 regional executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.
Pascal Agbagba, the Party's Regional Director of Elections told the GNA on the sidelines of the Vetting Committee sitting in Ho that the number of aspirants reflected growing awareness within the Party.
Former Minister for Transport under the NDC government, Dzifa Ativor, is seeking to unseat incumbent NDC Chairman, John Gyapong. She is among 12 women in the race.
She told the GNA she has the clout to unite the Region and would work with the constituencies to drive membership and secure victory in 2020.
She added that the Region required a Chairperson who could inject fresh ideas, rally the grassroots, and mobilise funds to advance its campaign.
John Gyapong said under his Chairmanship, the Region retained 25 seats in Parliament for the Region in the last elections, and promised to encourage, motivate and organise the youth wing of the Party when granted another chance.
James Gunu, a former District Chief Executive who is eying the Regional Secretary position also told GNA of plans to reorganise the secretariat, decentralise research, and develop "sophisticated" election monitoring teams.
The five-member Vetting Committee is being chaired by Kofi Attor. NDC's regional executive elections have been slated for September 1, 2018