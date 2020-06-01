Easing of restriction is for Akufo-Addo's "parochial political interest" - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi says the decision by President Akufo-Addo to ease the Covid-19 restrictions is for his parochial political interest and not in the interest of the nation.
At a media briefing today, Sammy Gyamfi said the decision for the easing of the restriction is to allow the EC to go ahead with its new voters' registration exercise.
“It is very clear, that the easing of restrictions was motivated by the President’s parochial political interest and not the interest of the nation.”
"Mainly intended to pave way for the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) to carry out its rigging agenda through the needless and wasteful new voter registration agenda.”
Sammy Gyamfi said, “the fact that church and mosque gatherings are not supposed to have more than 100 people in attendance, and are supposed to last for just an hour but the National Identification Authority (NIA) and EC have been given the freedom to register an unlimited number of people from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, that’s for a period of 10 hours, shows clearly that the so-called partial reopening of schools, churches and mosques was only a ruse to the President’s main agenda”.
President Akufo-Addo yesterday ease the restrictions in the country and stated the NIA and the EC can carry out their activities with strict adherence to the safety protocols.
Akufo-Addo has also reopened schools in the country for the final year students at all levels.
He said this is to allow them to prepare and write their exit examinations.
The President explained that the decision was taken after engagement with the teacher unions in the country.
University final year students will go back to school on June 15, SHS will do same on June 22 and JHS will resume classes on June 29.
"From Monday 15th June the decision has been taken after engagement with teacher unions whose cooperation I salute to reopen schools and Universities to allow for final year students, Junior High, Senior High and University students to resumes classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations. Indeed final year University students are to report on their university campuses on 15th June, final year SHS 3 students together with SHS 2 gold track students on 22nd June and final year Junior High School on 29th." June