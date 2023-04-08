Easter: Photos from NPP's unity walk in Kwahu

Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters on Saturday, April 8, 2023 embarked on a unity walk as part of the Kwahu Easter celebrations.
The health walk which took off at Kwahu Bepong at 7:30 am ended at Mpraeso.
It was on the theme: "Let's arise and build Ghana together (Nehemiah 2;18).
Some notable personalities in the governing NPP, including the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the General Secretary of the party, Justin Koduah Frimpong; Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye also known as Nana B; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; and the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr. were all present at the health walk.
Also, a number of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives across the country took part in the health walk.
The health walk was organised to enable party members as well as revellers who have come for the Kwahu Easter celebration to improve their health.