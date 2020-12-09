Official: EC declares Akufo-Addo as winner of 2020 presidential race

The Electoral Commission, EC has declared the Presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December 7 polls.
Speaking from the EC headquarters in Accra, EC boss who is the returning officer Jean Mensa said the election process has been credible and fair to all.
Nana Akufo-Addo, who led the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls, obtained 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% while flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama placed second, garnering 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.
This was announced by the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, Jean Mensa, today, December 9, 2020.
She said the figures exclude results from the Techiman South constituency.
Total valid votes cast according to the Electoral Commission was 13,434,574 representing 79% of total registered voters.
The two candidates competed against each other for the first time in 2012, which was won by John Mahama.
Nana Akufo-Addo also defeated John Mahama in the 2016 general elections.
This will, however, be the last time Nana Akufo-Addo will be facing off Mahama in an election, given that the former will be ineligible to contest in another election, having served two terms.
In all, 12 presidential candidates contested in the 2020 polls.
So far, the GCPP’s Henry Herbert Lartey and LPG’s Kofi Akpaloo have all called President Nana Akufo-Addo to congratulate him for his victory.
Watch the declaration below: