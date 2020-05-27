EC to begin compilation of new voters' register from late June

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin the voter registration exercise next month, June 2020.
The process will be done within 40 days.
Dr. Bossman Asare who is the Deputy EC Chair today at an IPAC meeting said they have discussed a detailed and comprehensive roadmap for the scheduled mass registration exercise with the various political parties.
“We also announced to them the protocols we have put in place to ensure that the voting process is very, very peaceful, safe and secured.”
He still hinted on the fact that a Ghana card and or a passport are still the requirements for registration.
READ ALSO: EC, political parties hold IPAC meeting today
“But in the event that you don’t have a Ghana card, and you don’t also have the passport, what it means is that, two people who are registered to vote can guarantee for you to be able to register.
“So what that means is that, even if you don’t have the Ghana card and the passport, you still qualify to register as a voter from the end of June,” he said.
The Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register has been met with mixed reactions from the political front.
Whereas the NDC and some opposition parties are against the decision, the NPP and twelve other political parties have backed the move.
Despite the opposition, the EC was scheduled to embark on the exercise in April 2020, but it called it off following the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease in the country.
The EC subsequently said, it will adopt safety measures if the times comes for the registration exercise to commence.