EC to supervise NDC Primaries

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will now supervise the National Democratic Congress’ primaries set for Saturday, May 13, after all legal issues associated with it have been removed.
According to the EC, the way is now clear for it to supervise Saturday's election following the discontinuance of the application for injunction seeking to restrain the Commission from conducting the NDC Primaries by applicants namely Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Edgar Asamoah.
The EC made this known on Friday, May 12, after it held meetings with leadership of the NDC to finalize modalities for the conduct of the elections
The EC had earlier served notice not go ahead organise the primaries as it will be disrespecting the judiciary since it amounts to a contempt of court.