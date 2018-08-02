Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner of Zimbabwe election

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe's presidential election, according to the Zimbabwe electoral commission
.
With all 10 provinces declared, Mr Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.
In Mashonaland West, Chamisa received 217 732 votes and Mnangagwa received 312 958 votes
Opposition MDC spokesperson Morgan Komichi on has denounced Zimbabwe election results, saying the count was "fake".
"The results that have been announced have not been verified by us... so the results are fake," said Komichi, before he was removed by police from the stage at the official results announcement in Harare.
By winning more than 50% of the vote, incumbent President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa avoided a second run-off election against Mr Chamisa.
Mr Chamisa has insisted he has won the presidential poll, telling reporters on Thursday the ruling Zanu-PF party was "trying to bastardise the result", something that "we will not allow".
But the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) said there was "absolutely no skulduggery".
Opposition supporters protested in Harare over alleged vote-rigging, which led to six deaths on Wednesday.
The incumbent President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has since thanked all Zimbabweans for instilling confidence in him.
In a social media post on Twitter, Emmerson Mnangagwa said, "I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.
Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams.
This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all!"
Thank you Zimbabwe!— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018
This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all! pic.twitter.com/FbdrixAktR