Former NDC PC for Okaikoi South stabbing party in the back

Former parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2012 and 2016 for the Okaikoi South constituency in the Greater Accra region, Mr. Alexandra Akuaku is alleged to have been backing candidates of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.
A painstaking investigation carried out uncovered series of meetings organized by Mr. Alexandra Akuaku with some NDC delegates to go for one David Frimpong, who was alleged to have received Gh60,000 from Ahmed Arthur, the NPP Member of Parliament for the area to finance his filing fee.
It is gathered that Mr. Akuaku’s tenure as PC for the NDC in Okaikoi South was used to negotiate with NPP for exchange of cash.
Currently, most of the constituents have now come to the know that the constituency executives of the NDC in Okaikoi South put up a candidate that is ready to do their bidding by raking money from the camp of NPP in exchange of the seat.
The investigation has discovered a proposal tended on the table of one of the aspirants, Mr Abrahan Neequaye Kotei that seems to suggest that he should agree with the constituency executives to negotiate with NPP in cash for all to benefit from the booty.
But to the surprise of the executives, Mr. Neequaye refused and threatened to expose any executive that would work against the chances of the party to win power come 2020.
His stance against the already planned agenda of the constituency executives did not go down well with them hence throwing their weight behind David Frimpong popularly known as Cee Wayo.
Mr. Alexandra was called in to try to talk to delegates to vote for David Frimpong to also cover up his dirty deals during his tenure with Ahmed Arthur.
Though Alexandra Akuaku is contesting for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency parliamentary primaries, his energies are rather being channelled to help deny the party victory.
The actions of Mr. Alexandra Akuaku is destroying the party’s chances in the Okaikoi South constituency.
Greater Accra Regional office of the party must stamp their authority by calling Akuaku to order to prevent any election calamity that could stir the party in the face in the next general elections.
Credit : Ghanaiandemocrat.com