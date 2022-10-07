Gary Nimako appointed NPP's Director of Legal Affairs

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Gary Nimako as its first Director of Legal Affairs.
This is the first time the party is creating a Legal Directorate since its formation.
The Directorate shall, among other things, be responsible for advising the General Secretary of the Party in the performance of his functions on legal matters affecting the Party including Members of the Party and ancillary matters of legal nature in the day-to-day administration of the Party.
The Legal Directorate is also tasked with the responsibility of coordinating the Party’s legal cases and resolving internal legal issues as and when they arise while providing education on the internal Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures enshrined in the NPP Constitution.
The Legal Affairs Director is expected to work in close collaboration and coordination with the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the Party established under Article 10(3)(6) of the Constitution as a Standing Committee of the Party’s National Council.
Prior to his appointment, Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo was a long-standing Member of the NPP Legal Team, and has been instrumental in the conduct of the Party’s cases in Court including the various Parliamentary Election Petitions. He has also served as a Member of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the Party’s National Council.