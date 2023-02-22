Ghana, Panama to strengthen parliamentary collaboration

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, received a nine-member delegation from the National Assembly of Panama in Parliament.
The reason for the visit according to the delegation led by Crispiano Adames Navoro, President of the Panama National Assembly, was to strengthen parliamentary collaboration and to have bilateral economic cooperation talks, which will foster networking opportunities for Members of Parliament to deepen the relationship between the two legislatures.
During the discussions, Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament expressed optimism that the visit would yield fruitful deliberations and further cement the already warm relations between both countries.
He reassured the delegation of the warm Ghanaian hospitality and encouraged them to experience the country's rich culture and heritage.
Ghana and Panama have a shared history of friendship and a commitment to promote economic growth and development.
Parliament of Ghana and the National Assembly of Panama (NAP) launched the Ghana-Panama Parliament Friendship Association in November 2022 to build a mutually beneficial relationship.