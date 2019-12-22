Ghana's transformation can't happen without the NPP - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said the transformational agenda of Ghana cannot be achieved without the NPP in power.
Speaking at the party's National Annual Delegates Conference at Trade Fair in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the NPP is the only party who can lead Ghana to the promised land.
According to him, the NPP is the party capable of engineering and masterminding the transformation of Ghana to a prosperous and forward-looking economy.
He advised the party members to foster unity to help them retain power in 2020.
"... The two ingredients Unity among ourselves, in April we are going to select our parliamentary candidates for constituencies that we have incumbent members of parliament, it is extremely important that this process goes on in a sensible, peaceful and serene manner, the whole country will be looking at us we are the party in power and we shouldn't go and do this with a lot of fighting, it's the victory of the party that matters not the victory of an individual.....we have a responsibility and the responsibility is that the transformation of Ghana, the transformation the people are looking for cannot take place without the NPP in office, our party is the only party capable of engineering and masterminding the transformation of Ghana to a prosperous and forward-looking economy, so let us stand together we are not each other enemies our opponent is the NDC...."
72% work done so far is remarkable - Bawumia
Dr Bawumia said the 72% work done so far by the NPP government is remarkable. According to him, for any first-term government to be able to achieve 72% is a laudable achievement
Speaking at Trade Fair in Accra at the National Annual Delegates Conference, Bawumia said the 72% work done is either delivered completely or being in the delivering process.
"We have either delivered completely or we are delivering on 72% and we are going to put the data out so that everybody will go promise by promise to see whether we have delivered or we are delivering, that is remarkable for any government in its first term of office very remarkable......"