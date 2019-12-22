Ghanaians naturally love the NPP - Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says based on his very long service in politics to the nation and the NPP, he can confirm that Ghanaians naturally love the NPP.
Addressing party members at their National Annual Delegates Conference today at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor said Ghanaians share in the vision of development in freedom and the NPP's respect for private individuals and enterprise.
He added that the NPP needs to make it easy for Ghanaians to continue loving the party.
READ ALSO : NPP holds Annual Delegates Conference today
"Ladies and gentlemen I have come to the firm conclusion over my very long service in politics to our nation and party, that Ghanaians naturally love our party, they share in vision of development in freedom and our respect for the private individual and enterprise and our liberal democratic outlook, they know that it is our party that can bring the transformation that our nation yearns for, our conduct should, therefore, make it easy for Ghanaians to continue loving us and to continuously give us their mandate, successive NPP governments are what will do the trick for Ghana's eventual entry into the ranks of the developed nation of the world, our present government under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo is going very well but we got to tell our story if we do not trumpet our achievements and there are many and no one will tell them for us, we've had bitter lessons in the past to learn from on this score and we should not let the sad history repeat itself..."