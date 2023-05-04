Ghana, Zambia pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

Ghana and Zambia have pledged to enhance their trade volumes, tourist exchange and cooperation in the fields of agriculture, environment, science and technology and transport to bolster their bilateral relations.
The two countries made the commitment during the inaugural Session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) between the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Zambia which took place from Wednesday 26th to Friday, 28th April 2023 in Accra.
The Chief Director for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Ramses Cleland, noted that there was a greater opportunity for the two countries to cooperate in various sectors of mutual interest.
He noted that there must be strong trade facilitation between the two countries in the areas of standardization and conformity by the Standard Authorities and Food and Drugs Authorities of the two countries.
He urged the technical teams of both countries to come up with modalities that would yield fruitful outcomes.
“In the area of financial technology, there must also be a collaboration between the two Central Banks for conformity and standardization as well as cooperation between the Immigration and Customs Institutions of Ghana and Zambia,” he added.
On his part, the Permanent Secretary for Special Duties Cabinet Office at the Office of the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Chembo F. Mbula, noted that the PJCC provided an opportunity for both countries to evaluate and strengthen the already cordial bilateral relations and forge new long-lasting partnerships.
He called for an objective discussion that would result in concrete results for the people of the two countries.
The meeting concluded with the signing of the Agreed minutes for the Senior Officials Meeting which sets the tone for deliberations at the Ministerial level.